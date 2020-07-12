/
ivy farms
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
211 Apartments for rent in Ivy Farms, Newport News, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
10 Units Available
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Ivy Farms
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
14 Units Available
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Leonard Ln
606 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3247 sqft
Newport News Turtle Creek Large Single Family Home For Rent - Great 2-Story Single Family Home in Newport News for Rent. Sqft. 3,247. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Living room. Dining room. Family room with fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
651 Sea Turtle Way
651 Sea Turtle Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2132 sqft
651 Sea Turtle Way Available 08/07/20 - Like new Construction built in 2015, Lots of upgrades and open floor plan, 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
253 Robinson Drive
253 Robinson Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1047 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME, FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, CONVERTED GARAGE THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM OR GAME ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. MINUTES AWAY FROM THE INTERSTATE, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
154 Hemisphere Circle
154 Hemisphere Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1917 sqft
4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
208 Mayberry Ct
208 Mayberry Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built in 2016, with foyer, breakfast area, pantry, granite counter tops in kitchen and master bath, recessed lighting, tile floor in master bath, gas fireplace, fenced backyard and much more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Robinson Dr
212 Robinson Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
212 Robinson Dr Available 08/10/20 212 Robinson Drive - Single Family, 1 Story, 1008 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single family ranch home with spacious back yard. Vinyl and Carpet Flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Ivy Farms
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
110 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
24 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and