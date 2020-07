Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court trash valet cats allowed business center coffee bar e-payments green community online portal package receiving

Want to live your best life near Newport News' most exciting new lifestyle communities. Come see us at Compass at City Center, strategically positioned near City Center, Port Warwick and The Marketplace at Tech Center. And with nearby accessibility to I-64, Compass at City Center is your True North: from your new apartment, you’ll be everywhere you want and need to be, from trendy shops and delicious eateries to sought-after centers of employment.



Or stay at home and unwind at the swimming pool, enjoy a game of tennis or a jog on our paved trails. We welcome all dogs and have a bark park and trail for their enjoyment and yours. We have“like-new” renovated apartments available and some have balconies and sunrooms.



Close to Newport New shopping, dining and entertainment and employment, Compass at City Center has the perfect home waiting for you! Call us today.