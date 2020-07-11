All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
vPoint Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

vPoint Apartments

1210 N Highland St · (703) 215-2679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,789

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,931

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from vPoint Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Turn it up, dial it back, swap it out, make it bold these boutique apartments at the Clarendon Metro are all about finding your vPoint. Your sweet spot. That perfect place where everything is just right, just as you want it to be.

Other apartments seem to have it all mapped out for you: how you should spend your day, where you should go to eat, shop, dine, work, play. We're not going to tell you how to live. Rather, we lay it all out in front of you, and let you decide. So go ahead and find your vPoint.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months (6-11 months with $200 monthly premium)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-One Month’s Rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 non-refundable
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 65 lbs. max.
Parking Details: Garage lot: $125/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does vPoint Apartments have any available units?
vPoint Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does vPoint Apartments have?
Some of vPoint Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is vPoint Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
vPoint Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is vPoint Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, vPoint Apartments is pet friendly.
Does vPoint Apartments offer parking?
Yes, vPoint Apartments offers parking.
Does vPoint Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, vPoint Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does vPoint Apartments have a pool?
Yes, vPoint Apartments has a pool.
Does vPoint Apartments have accessible units?
No, vPoint Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does vPoint Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, vPoint Apartments has units with dishwashers.
