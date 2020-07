Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge alarm system green community

The Millennium at Metropolitan Park is what modern apartment living should be: stylish, environmentally friendly and extremely well located. As part of an unprecedented new urban, master-planned community designed by the renowned Robert A.M. Stern, this nineteen-story residence sits on an enormous 58,000 square-foot park complete with relaxing green space and walking trails. When you live here, you’ll be just moments from the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment. Plus, you’ll enjoy an entirely smoke-free environment with everything from the Metropolitan Club to Kettler’s exceptional series of services. It’s a life where all your needs and desires are Met.