Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

The Macedonian

2229 South Shirlington Road · (703) 440-7919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2229 South Shirlington Road, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,334

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,546

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,582

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Macedonian.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Our community is is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a rooftop patio lounge, garage parking, professional onsite staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance.

Located in prestigious Arlington Virginia The Macedonia is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. This community also has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50. Come home to quality and affordable Arlington Virginia apartment living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Macedonian have any available units?
The Macedonian has 3 units available starting at $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Macedonian have?
Some of The Macedonian's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Macedonian currently offering any rent specials?
The Macedonian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Macedonian pet-friendly?
No, The Macedonian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does The Macedonian offer parking?
Yes, The Macedonian offers parking.
Does The Macedonian have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Macedonian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Macedonian have a pool?
No, The Macedonian does not have a pool.
Does The Macedonian have accessible units?
No, The Macedonian does not have accessible units.
Does The Macedonian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Macedonian has units with dishwashers.

