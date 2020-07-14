The Macedonian.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator green community on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Our community is is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a rooftop patio lounge, garage parking, professional onsite staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance.



Located in prestigious Arlington Virginia The Macedonia is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. This community also has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50. Come home to quality and affordable Arlington Virginia apartment living!