Arlington, VA
The Jefferson Senior Apartments
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

The Jefferson Senior Apartments

900 N Taylor St · (866) 677-6937
Location

900 N Taylor St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,233

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
55 + Independent Living Retirement Community. Mandatory amenities fee of $2,793/month in addition to rent includes 30 fine dining meals, weekly housekeeping, weekly linen service, transportation and more. THis non-negotiable! $975 for 2nd person. Your own full kitchen and washer/dryer! Enjoy your morning coffee on the balcony of the main living area. One block from Ballston Metro. Enjoy vibrant activity filled days and wind down in your private lovely condo complete with full kitchen and washer and dryer. Cable and electric not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Jefferson Senior Apartments have any available units?
The Jefferson Senior Apartments has a unit available for $4,233 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Jefferson Senior Apartments have?
Some of The Jefferson Senior Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Jefferson Senior Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Jefferson Senior Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Jefferson Senior Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Jefferson Senior Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does The Jefferson Senior Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Jefferson Senior Apartments does offer parking.
Does The Jefferson Senior Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Jefferson Senior Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Jefferson Senior Apartments have a pool?
No, The Jefferson Senior Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Jefferson Senior Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Jefferson Senior Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Jefferson Senior Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Jefferson Senior Apartments has units with dishwashers.
