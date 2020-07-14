All apartments in Arlington
Shelton

3215 24th St S · (703) 546-9079
Location

3215 24th St S, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,319

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,319

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$1,558

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,558

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,765

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shelton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
courtyard
online portal
Shelton Apartments

Located in Nauck neighborhood of Arlington Virginia and is only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. This community also has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a rooftop patio lounge, garage parking, professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Come home to quality and affordable Arlington Virginia apartment living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750-2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage: $35/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shelton have any available units?
Shelton has 5 units available starting at $1,319 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Shelton have?
Some of Shelton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shelton currently offering any rent specials?
Shelton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shelton pet-friendly?
No, Shelton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Shelton offer parking?
Yes, Shelton offers parking.
Does Shelton have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shelton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shelton have a pool?
No, Shelton does not have a pool.
Does Shelton have accessible units?
No, Shelton does not have accessible units.
Does Shelton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shelton has units with dishwashers.
