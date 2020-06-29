973 S TAYLOR STREET

Amenities

A beautifully updated 3 level townhouse in Arlington has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a private fenced in patio! Hardwood flooring throughout the main and upper levels. Gorgeous new kitchen with updated quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new sink, and a chic subway tile backsplash, with a sunny bay window looking out the front of the home. The main level opens up to the dining area and living room, with natural light filling the space from the sliding doors. Upstairs hosts two spacious bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom. The Master has a large vanity and two closets. The updated lower level features the 3rd bedroom, a fireplace with a new mantel and brickwork, full bathroom, laundry, and walk-out access to the patio. Beautiful fenced in private back patio. This townhome is in an amazing location with several grocery options including a brand new Harris Teeter just around the corner, and Giant, Aldi, and Trader Joe~s a short drive away. Just 2 miles from the Village at Shirlington, quick access to route 50, Four Mile Run, and fun entertainment like Arlington Draft House! Bike share is right outside your door! Bus access across the street brings you downtown or to Metro. 1 off-street parking space is included.