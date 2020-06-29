All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 973 S TAYLOR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
973 S TAYLOR STREET
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

973 S TAYLOR STREET

973 South Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

973 South Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A beautifully updated 3 level townhouse in Arlington has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, and a private fenced in patio! Hardwood flooring throughout the main and upper levels. Gorgeous new kitchen with updated quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new sink, and a chic subway tile backsplash, with a sunny bay window looking out the front of the home. The main level opens up to the dining area and living room, with natural light filling the space from the sliding doors. Upstairs hosts two spacious bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom. The Master has a large vanity and two closets. The updated lower level features the 3rd bedroom, a fireplace with a new mantel and brickwork, full bathroom, laundry, and walk-out access to the patio. Beautiful fenced in private back patio. This townhome is in an amazing location with several grocery options including a brand new Harris Teeter just around the corner, and Giant, Aldi, and Trader Joe~s a short drive away. Just 2 miles from the Village at Shirlington, quick access to route 50, Four Mile Run, and fun entertainment like Arlington Draft House! Bike share is right outside your door! Bus access across the street brings you downtown or to Metro. 1 off-street parking space is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 S TAYLOR STREET have any available units?
973 S TAYLOR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 S TAYLOR STREET have?
Some of 973 S TAYLOR STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 S TAYLOR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
973 S TAYLOR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 S TAYLOR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 973 S TAYLOR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 973 S TAYLOR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 973 S TAYLOR STREET offers parking.
Does 973 S TAYLOR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 973 S TAYLOR STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 S TAYLOR STREET have a pool?
No, 973 S TAYLOR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 973 S TAYLOR STREET have accessible units?
No, 973 S TAYLOR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 973 S TAYLOR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 S TAYLOR STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University