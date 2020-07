Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!!! 2BR 2.5BA. Just 2 blocks from the Navy Annex. Great location nestled between Columbia Pike & Towers Park. 1st level w/open floor plan wrapped in crown molding w/fireplace & private balcony. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic floor & lots of cabinets. Venture upstairs for 2 large bedrooms, each with its own bath. Full-size washer dryer stacked upstairs. Blocks from Pentagon & metro. Close to DC.