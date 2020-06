Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful town house located in South Arlington. 3 story home with tons of space. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, family room, separate dining room, large living room, 2 balconies, 1-car garage and 1-surface space, tons of closets, gleaming wood floors, eat-in kitchen and a cozy back yard. Absolutely no pets. Located right next to the new Harris Teeter and Columbia Pike.