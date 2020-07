Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Avail. Jan 10th. Short Term also available for as little as 3-6 months, or lease long-term, up to 3 years. DOGS & CATS allowed @ $100/mo each pet, per month. Fenced yard. New roof just installed November 2019. Also, NEW in 2017: Gas stove, toilets, vanity, country-chic lighting throughout, new carpet, new frig, washer & dryer, updated bathroom w/ claw-tub, nicely painted. Tons of windows allow natural light throughout. Enclosed front porch! 5 short blks to Pentagon Metro.