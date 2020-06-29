All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 S Rolfe St

920 South Rolfe Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Rolfe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e177d80fc ----
Three Level Brick End-Unit Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Plus Bonus Room or Office in the Basement. Located in Prime Location. Near the Pentagon, Mall, and Transportation. Open Kitchen Adjacent to a Light Filled Dining/Living Room w/ Fireplace, Bay Window and Hardwood Floors. Two Bedrooms are Master Suites. Lower Level w/ Expanded Recreation Room and Bonus Room/Office w/ Separate Entrance. One Assigned Parking Space.

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S Rolfe St have any available units?
920 S Rolfe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 S Rolfe St have?
Some of 920 S Rolfe St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 S Rolfe St currently offering any rent specials?
920 S Rolfe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S Rolfe St pet-friendly?
No, 920 S Rolfe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 920 S Rolfe St offer parking?
Yes, 920 S Rolfe St offers parking.
Does 920 S Rolfe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 S Rolfe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S Rolfe St have a pool?
No, 920 S Rolfe St does not have a pool.
Does 920 S Rolfe St have accessible units?
No, 920 S Rolfe St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S Rolfe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 S Rolfe St does not have units with dishwashers.

