Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking garage

Two Year Lease Special! Beautifully Updated Bright & Spacious 1 BR 1 BA updated in 2020! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Large Balcony & In Unit W/D! 1 Garage Parking Included, Additional Spaces $120! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mqitkzWveuS



Beautifully Updated Bright & Spacious 1 BR 1 BA updated in 2020! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Large Balcony & In Unit W/D!



Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHPdkG8yMSA



1 Car Garage Parking & Potential Storage Unit Rental. Additional Parking Spaces $120



Amenities: Front Desk, Gym, Club Room & Library - 1 Car Parking, Avail Now!



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678



900 N Stafford Street, Unit 2421, Arlington, VA 22203 - 1BR 1 Bath Condo in Ballston, Arlington

$2,495 for a 1 Year Lease, $2,250 for a 2 Year Lease Special

Available Now, 12 Mo Lease Min 894 SQ FT Built 1989, Renovated in 2020

Utilities: Water Included, Tenant Pays All Other Including Building Move In Fees

PETS: NO - Parking: 1 Car Garage Included

WD In Unit - Central AC and Heat

$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package, 1 Months Deposit

Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks



UNIT FEATURES:

Condo w Modern Open Floor Plan

Updated Kitchen & Full Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Balcony

FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths

KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave

Central AC & Heat - Ample Storage - Unfurnished

Located on 24th Floor Overlooking Arlington



LOCATION: 95% Walkscore!!

Walk To: Harris Teeter, Ballston Farmers Market, Wine and Spirts, Subway, The Front Page, Earl's Sandwiches and Many More!

Bike To (20 Mins): Georgetown, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall

Metro Line Short Walk to Ballston - MU Metro, Transfer To: Red, Blue, Green and Yellow



TERMS:

- Tenants Must have Good Credit, Income

- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Min, 24 Mo Lease Special



CONTACT:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678

Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006

Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet



EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240



No Pets Allowed



