Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421

900 N Stafford St · No Longer Available
Location

900 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Two Year Lease Special! Beautifully Updated Bright & Spacious 1 BR 1 BA updated in 2020! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Large Balcony & In Unit W/D! 1 Garage Parking Included, Additional Spaces $120! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mqitkzWveuS

Beautifully Updated Bright & Spacious 1 BR 1 BA updated in 2020! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Large Balcony & In Unit W/D!

Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHPdkG8yMSA

1 Car Garage Parking & Potential Storage Unit Rental. Additional Parking Spaces $120

Amenities: Front Desk, Gym, Club Room & Library - 1 Car Parking, Avail Now!

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678

900 N Stafford Street, Unit 2421, Arlington, VA 22203 - 1BR 1 Bath Condo in Ballston, Arlington
$2,495 for a 1 Year Lease, $2,250 for a 2 Year Lease Special
Available Now, 12 Mo Lease Min 894 SQ FT Built 1989, Renovated in 2020
Utilities: Water Included, Tenant Pays All Other Including Building Move In Fees
PETS: NO - Parking: 1 Car Garage Included
WD In Unit - Central AC and Heat
$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package, 1 Months Deposit
Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks

UNIT FEATURES:
Condo w Modern Open Floor Plan
Updated Kitchen & Full Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Balcony
FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths
KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave
Central AC & Heat - Ample Storage - Unfurnished
Located on 24th Floor Overlooking Arlington

LOCATION: 95% Walkscore!!
Walk To: Harris Teeter, Ballston Farmers Market, Wine and Spirts, Subway, The Front Page, Earl's Sandwiches and Many More!
Bike To (20 Mins): Georgetown, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall
Metro Line Short Walk to Ballston - MU Metro, Transfer To: Red, Blue, Green and Yellow

TERMS:
- Tenants Must have Good Credit, Income
- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Min, 24 Mo Lease Special

CONTACT:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678
Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet

EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 have any available units?
900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 have?
Some of 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 currently offering any rent specials?
900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 is pet friendly.
Does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 offer parking?
Yes, 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 offers parking.
Does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 have a pool?
No, 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 does not have a pool.
Does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 have accessible units?
No, 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 N Stafford Street Unit 2421 has units with dishwashers.

