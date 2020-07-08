Amenities
Two Year Lease Special! Beautifully Updated Bright & Spacious 1 BR 1 BA updated in 2020! Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Large Balcony & In Unit W/D! 1 Garage Parking Included, Additional Spaces $120! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mqitkzWveuS
Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHPdkG8yMSA
1 Car Garage Parking & Potential Storage Unit Rental. Additional Parking Spaces $120
Amenities: Front Desk, Gym, Club Room & Library - 1 Car Parking, Avail Now!
900 N Stafford Street, Unit 2421, Arlington, VA 22203 - 1BR 1 Bath Condo in Ballston, Arlington
$2,495 for a 1 Year Lease, $2,250 for a 2 Year Lease Special
Available Now, 12 Mo Lease Min 894 SQ FT Built 1989, Renovated in 2020
Utilities: Water Included, Tenant Pays All Other Including Building Move In Fees
PETS: NO - Parking: 1 Car Garage Included
WD In Unit - Central AC and Heat
$65 App Fee/person, $35/Mo Resident Benefit Package, 1 Months Deposit
Credit, Background, Income and Rental Checks
UNIT FEATURES:
Condo w Modern Open Floor Plan
Updated Kitchen & Full Bath with Complete Appliances & Living, Dining and Private Balcony
FLOORS Hardwood Floors Throughout, Tile in Kitchen and Baths
KITCHEN Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Oven/Stove/Microwave
Central AC & Heat - Ample Storage - Unfurnished
Located on 24th Floor Overlooking Arlington
LOCATION: 95% Walkscore!!
Walk To: Harris Teeter, Ballston Farmers Market, Wine and Spirts, Subway, The Front Page, Earl's Sandwiches and Many More!
Bike To (20 Mins): Georgetown, Foggy Bottom / GWU, Downtown DC, National Mall
Metro Line Short Walk to Ballston - MU Metro, Transfer To: Red, Blue, Green and Yellow
TERMS:
- Tenants Must have Good Credit, Income
- Available Now, 12 Month Lease Min, 24 Mo Lease Special
CONTACT:
Call/TXT Patrick Reardon at (202) 709-7006
Email with the Reply/Contact link for a copy of the Full Leasing Packet
EJF Real Estate Services, Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801 x240
No Pets Allowed
