900 N STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh Condo located in the heart of Ballston. You are close to EVERYTHING. Direct access to metro and Ballston Mall from within the building (no need to step outside). Freshly painted with newer hardwood floors. Updated Kitchen including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This unit shines. Two separate closets in the master bedroom. Upgraded vanity in the bathroom. Additional storage unit located on the same level as the unit. Washer and Dryer inside unit. A true gem. There are options to rent a parking space/s in the underground garage