900 N STAFFORD STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

900 N STAFFORD STREET

900 North Stafford Street · No Longer Available
Location

900 North Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh Condo located in the heart of Ballston. You are close to EVERYTHING. Direct access to metro and Ballston Mall from within the building (no need to step outside). Freshly painted with newer hardwood floors. Updated Kitchen including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This unit shines. Two separate closets in the master bedroom. Upgraded vanity in the bathroom. Additional storage unit located on the same level as the unit. Washer and Dryer inside unit. A true gem. There are options to rent a parking space/s in the underground garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 N STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
900 N STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 N STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 900 N STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 N STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
900 N STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 N STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 900 N STAFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 900 N STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 900 N STAFFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 900 N STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 N STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 N STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 900 N STAFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 900 N STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 900 N STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 900 N STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 N STAFFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.

