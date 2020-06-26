All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 880 North Pollard Street, #923.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
880 North Pollard Street, #923
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:05 PM

880 North Pollard Street, #923

880 N Pollard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

880 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1 Bedroom + 1 Den beautiful apartment with a balcony and fabulous building amenities such as Fitness room, Pool, Grills, Theater room, Computer room etc. and in the very best quiet spot in ultra-appealing Ballston. Pet friendly. The apartment has a spacious Dining Area, Entry Level Bedroom, Master Bath and Wood Floors.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Amaan Sachdev 571 326 6645
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 have any available units?
880 North Pollard Street, #923 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 have?
Some of 880 North Pollard Street, #923's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 North Pollard Street, #923 currently offering any rent specials?
880 North Pollard Street, #923 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 North Pollard Street, #923 pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 North Pollard Street, #923 is pet friendly.
Does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 offer parking?
No, 880 North Pollard Street, #923 does not offer parking.
Does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 North Pollard Street, #923 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 have a pool?
Yes, 880 North Pollard Street, #923 has a pool.
Does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 have accessible units?
No, 880 North Pollard Street, #923 does not have accessible units.
Does 880 North Pollard Street, #923 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 North Pollard Street, #923 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University