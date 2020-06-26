880 North Pollard Street, #923

Amenities
1 Bedroom + 1 Den beautiful apartment with a balcony and fabulous building amenities such as Fitness room, Pool, Grills, Theater room, Computer room etc. and in the very best quiet spot in ultra-appealing Ballston. Pet friendly. The apartment has a spacious Dining Area, Entry Level Bedroom, Master Bath and Wood Floors.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Amaan Sachdev 571 326 6645
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082