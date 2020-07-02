All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

850 N KENSINGTON STREET

850 North Kensington Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 North Kensington Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charismatic 3 BR/2 BA Stone-front Williamsburg-style Colonial. Lovely and so charming, with period detailing. You'll find beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level, & living room accentuated with beamed ceiling & a cozy fireplace. Stunning, fully remodeled kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas cooking, upgraded counters & cabinets. Both bathrooms are also fully renovated. Abundant natural & recessed lighting. Spacious Rec Room with Built-ins. Tree-shaded sun room, privacy-fenced yard & secure storage are a bonus! Super convenient location near parks/trails and Ballston. Available August 1st.Please view our virtual tour here:https://youtu.be/UsOjgmpJADIhttps://youtu.be/ux8m24tbTLQhttps://youtu.be/G4pdQyeapWA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET have any available units?
850 N KENSINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET have?
Some of 850 N KENSINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 N KENSINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
850 N KENSINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 N KENSINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 850 N KENSINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 850 N KENSINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 N KENSINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 850 N KENSINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 850 N KENSINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 850 N KENSINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 N KENSINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

