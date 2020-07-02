850 N KENSINGTON STREET

Amenities

Charismatic 3 BR/2 BA Stone-front Williamsburg-style Colonial. Lovely and so charming, with period detailing. You'll find beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level, & living room accentuated with beamed ceiling & a cozy fireplace. Stunning, fully remodeled kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas cooking, upgraded counters & cabinets. Both bathrooms are also fully renovated. Abundant natural & recessed lighting. Spacious Rec Room with Built-ins. Tree-shaded sun room, privacy-fenced yard & secure storage are a bonus! Super convenient location near parks/trails and Ballston. Available August 1st.Please view our virtual tour here:https://youtu.be/UsOjgmpJADIhttps://youtu.be/ux8m24tbTLQhttps://youtu.be/G4pdQyeapWA