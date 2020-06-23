849 S GLEBE ROAD

Amenities
Location! On the Columbia Pike corridor, commuter's dream with express bus service to DC and Pentagon. Restaurants and shops an easy walk or ride. Enjoy city living at a fraction of the price and hassle of the orange line. Renovated and move-in ready! Updated duplex with lots of natural light and beautiful hardwoods. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry. Finished basement. Off-street parking for 2-3 cars. Home is above street level and set back from S. Glebe Road with front yard and fenced backyard.