All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 849 S GLEBE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
849 S GLEBE ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

849 S GLEBE ROAD

849 South Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

849 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location! On the Columbia Pike corridor, commuter's dream with express bus service to DC and Pentagon. Restaurants and shops an easy walk or ride. Enjoy city living at a fraction of the price and hassle of the orange line. Renovated and move-in ready! Updated duplex with lots of natural light and beautiful hardwoods. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry. Finished basement. Off-street parking for 2-3 cars. Home is above street level and set back from S. Glebe Road with front yard and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 S GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
849 S GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 S GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 849 S GLEBE ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 S GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
849 S GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 S GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 849 S GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 849 S GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
No, 849 S GLEBE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 849 S GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 S GLEBE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 S GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 849 S GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 849 S GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 849 S GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 849 S GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 849 S GLEBE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Penrose Square
2501 9th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University