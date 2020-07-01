832 12th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Rare Offering: Fully Furnished with high quality furniture and appliances located in Historic Leesburg walking distance to shops, restaurants, breweries, bars and nightlife. Loudouns Best Wineries all within 10-20 minutes as well. W&OD; Bike trail taking you from Western Loudoun to DC- .5 mile from property. 35 minutes to DC-20 minutes to Dulles and 35 minutes to DCA. Toll Road Access to avoid traffic- 1 mile from house. There is also a recreational club with indoor and outdoor pools, indoor/outdoors tennis, indoor basketball, full gym, exercise classes and walking trails- all within walking distance of the house(5 minutes).



Property is over a .25 acres with 1 one car garage, large backyard, patio area with large commercial grade grill and covered front porch with chairs and table.



Home is fully furnished with newer high quality furnishings and beds. Appliances are Viking, Dacor and Miele. Appliances include Miele Built Coffee/Cappuccino/Espresso Maker, Uline Wine Center, French Door Fridge, Viking Range/Oven, Dacor Secondary Oven, Dacor Convection Microwave and Bosch DW. Secondary Fridge in the Basement as well.



This 1920s fully restored bungalow has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one fully equipped office. There are two plasma tvs and wireless internet throughout home. Built in surround sound as well in main TV area. Master bath has original full restored clawfoot tub and separate shower with steam. Secondary bath has stand up shower.

Miele Washer and Dryer located in Basement.



This is a one of a kind offering due to location and quality of renovation, furnishings and equipment throughout home.