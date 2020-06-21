824 N WAKEFIELD STREET

Amenities

$100,000 PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to bring your best offer on this totally renovated, three-level single family home. Gutted, rebuilt, and redesigned with all modern features. Stainless appliances. All you would expect in an upscale home. Home office/library on main level. Huge recreation room / fourth bedroom on lower level with full bath, wine chiller and mini-fridge. 2 zone HVAC. Private fenced backyard. Garage with finished multi-use upper level. Multi-car driveway parking. Walk to Ballston Metro, shopping, restaurants. With Amazon HQ2 coming, this extraordinary property won't last long! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!