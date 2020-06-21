All apartments in Arlington
824 N WAKEFIELD STREET
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

824 N WAKEFIELD STREET

824 North Wakefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

824 North Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
$100,000 PRICE REDUCTION! Now is the time to bring your best offer on this totally renovated, three-level single family home. Gutted, rebuilt, and redesigned with all modern features. Stainless appliances. All you would expect in an upscale home. Home office/library on main level. Huge recreation room / fourth bedroom on lower level with full bath, wine chiller and mini-fridge. 2 zone HVAC. Private fenced backyard. Garage with finished multi-use upper level. Multi-car driveway parking. Walk to Ballston Metro, shopping, restaurants. With Amazon HQ2 coming, this extraordinary property won't last long! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET have any available units?
824 N WAKEFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET have?
Some of 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
824 N WAKEFIELD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET does offer parking.
Does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 N WAKEFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
