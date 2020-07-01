All apartments in Arlington
Location

813 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic 1 bedroom available from July 1 2020. Furnished in style and updated top to bottom with designer lighting, maintenance free floors, brand new kitchen appliances, cabinets, quartz countertop and waterfall island with bar seating. Living Room features convertible sofa, desk,Smart TV, and opens up to a balcony with spectacular views of Fort Ward Parl. All utilities included in rent. Lots of Parking space. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Just minutes away from historic Old Town Alexandria, Arlington, D.C, Nova Alexandria and Reagan National Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 12th Street South have any available units?
813 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 12th Street South have?
Some of 813 12th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
813 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 12th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 12th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 813 12th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 813 12th Street South offers parking.
Does 813 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 12th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 813 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 813 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 813 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 813 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

