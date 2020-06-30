734 15th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

AGENTS WELCOME! Fantastic location, 1 block to Pentagon City Metro! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse style condo. Complete renovation includes newer windows, Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops,

ceramic tile floor. Bathrooms with new vanities with granite and new tile floors, Upgraded carpet upstairs. Assigned parking space.

Pets considered on a case by case basis. No Cats

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH



Lease Terms



$3,500.00 security deposit