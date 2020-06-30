734 15th St S

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME! Fantastic location, 1 block to Pentagon City Metro! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse style condo. Complete renovation includes newer windows, Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops,
ceramic tile floor. Bathrooms with new vanities with granite and new tile floors, Upgraded carpet upstairs. Assigned parking space.
Pets considered on a case by case basis. No Cats
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$3,500.00 security deposit