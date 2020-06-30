All apartments in Arlington
734 15th St S
Last updated December 20 2019 at 11:43 AM

734 15th St S

734 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

734 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! Fantastic location, 1 block to Pentagon City Metro! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse style condo. Complete renovation includes newer windows, Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops,
ceramic tile floor. Bathrooms with new vanities with granite and new tile floors, Upgraded carpet upstairs. Assigned parking space.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis. No Cats
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$3,500.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 15th St S have any available units?
734 15th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 15th St S have?
Some of 734 15th St S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 15th St S currently offering any rent specials?
734 15th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 15th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 15th St S is pet friendly.
Does 734 15th St S offer parking?
Yes, 734 15th St S offers parking.
Does 734 15th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 15th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 15th St S have a pool?
No, 734 15th St S does not have a pool.
Does 734 15th St S have accessible units?
No, 734 15th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 734 15th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 15th St S has units with dishwashers.

