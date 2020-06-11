All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 719 N VERMONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
719 N VERMONT STREET
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

719 N VERMONT STREET

719 North Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

719 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick end unit townhouse, in a very desirable location 2 blocks from Ballston Mall and 3 blocks to the Ballston Metro. Master bedroom comes with a very unique custom built loft, double vanity, jacuzzi, marble tops, fireplace. Walk in closets with custom built in shelving and dressers by California Closets. Other interior features include: elegant crown molding, wainscoting, hardwood flooring, carpets, Hunter Douglas blinds, stainless steel appliances. On the exterior there is a large deck off the kitchen with bbq, 2 car garage (attached), and green area. WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOMEEnd unit has lots of warmth and light with 2 gas fireplaces including Master BR, open kitchen, dining room and family room, private drive w/ rear entry 2-door garage. Neighborhood (neighbors) are wonderful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 N VERMONT STREET have any available units?
719 N VERMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 N VERMONT STREET have?
Some of 719 N VERMONT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 N VERMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
719 N VERMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 N VERMONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 719 N VERMONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 719 N VERMONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 719 N VERMONT STREET offers parking.
Does 719 N VERMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 N VERMONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 N VERMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 719 N VERMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 719 N VERMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 719 N VERMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 719 N VERMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 N VERMONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Amelia
816 N Oakland St
Arlington, VA 22203
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University