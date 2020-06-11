719 N VERMONT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

4 story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath brick end unit townhouse, in a very desirable location 2 blocks from Ballston Mall and 3 blocks to the Ballston Metro. Master bedroom comes with a very unique custom built loft, double vanity, jacuzzi, marble tops, fireplace. Walk in closets with custom built in shelving and dressers by California Closets. Other interior features include: elegant crown molding, wainscoting, hardwood flooring, carpets, Hunter Douglas blinds, stainless steel appliances. On the exterior there is a large deck off the kitchen with bbq, 2 car garage (attached), and green area. WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOMEEnd unit has lots of warmth and light with 2 gas fireplaces including Master BR, open kitchen, dining room and family room, private drive w/ rear entry 2-door garage. Neighborhood (neighbors) are wonderful!