Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD

6909 Little Falls Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Little Falls Rd, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WOW LOCATION! Church Courts all Brick 2BR/2BA duplex - 3 FINISHED LEVELS - Eclectic mix of Modern, Vintage and COZY all in one!! OPEN CONCEPT Bright & Cheery White Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, 42" cabinets. Recessed Lights & Ceiling Fans. UPDATED BATH on Upper and Lower levels. Beautiful HARDWOOD Floors on Main Level, and warm Carpeting on Upper Level and Completely Finished Lower Level. ATTIC w/stair access through Master Bedroom. Peaceful NEUTRAL color throughout. FENCED back yard with uniquely-shaped PATIO perfect for outdoor entertaining! WALK to East Falls Church METRO, Falls Church FARMER'S MARKET, W&OD BIKE TRAIL only 1 block away!! [Sorry, no pets.] AVAILABLE JUNE 1!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have any available units?
6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have?
Some of 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offers parking.
Does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
