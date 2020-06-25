6909 LITTLE FALLS ROAD

Amenities

WOW LOCATION! Church Courts all Brick 2BR/2BA duplex - 3 FINISHED LEVELS - Eclectic mix of Modern, Vintage and COZY all in one!! OPEN CONCEPT Bright & Cheery White Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, 42" cabinets. Recessed Lights & Ceiling Fans. UPDATED BATH on Upper and Lower levels. Beautiful HARDWOOD Floors on Main Level, and warm Carpeting on Upper Level and Completely Finished Lower Level. ATTIC w/stair access through Master Bedroom. Peaceful NEUTRAL color throughout. FENCED back yard with uniquely-shaped PATIO perfect for outdoor entertaining! WALK to East Falls Church METRO, Falls Church FARMER'S MARKET, W&OD BIKE TRAIL only 1 block away!! [Sorry, no pets.] AVAILABLE JUNE 1!!