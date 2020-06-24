6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Convenient, lovely 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome .3 miles to East Falls Church Metro available immediately. Spacious kitchen, Private Patio, One Parking space included, W/D. Hardwood and tile floors on main levels, plush carpeting on top bedroom level. One bedroom and bath on first floor plus den, W/D and flagstone patio. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath on second floor. Two bedrooms and two baths on top floor. One or Two year lease available. No smoking, no pets, tenant responsible for all utilities.