6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

6831 Washington Boulevard
Location

6831 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient, lovely 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome .3 miles to East Falls Church Metro available immediately. Spacious kitchen, Private Patio, One Parking space included, W/D. Hardwood and tile floors on main levels, plush carpeting on top bedroom level. One bedroom and bath on first floor plus den, W/D and flagstone patio. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath on second floor. Two bedrooms and two baths on top floor. One or Two year lease available. No smoking, no pets, tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
