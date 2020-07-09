6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry yoga

Fully updated 4BR/3BA sun-drenched rambler. Close proximity to East Falls Church Metro, main transportation arteries, the Pentagon, cultural and commercial centers in and around North Arlington, Tysons, DC and Maryland.Fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and European cabinets. Repaved patio for kids' biking or playing hoops. Just redone large deck with night lights--ready to entertain large groups late into the night. Professionally tended lawns and two developed vegetable plots (great for cucumbers, potatoes and tomatoes). Bright, renovated Family room/Bedroom. Three spacious bedrooms (each fits Queen size bed) with walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Full-sized magnetic board on kids' walk-in for art and notes. Gas fireplace in Living Rm and wood fireplace in Family room. One bathroom downstairs and two upstairs, TOTO sinks/toilets and a nice tub. Energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, skylights, recessed lights, new central AC & force-air heating unit, roof insulation. Two house entries and an emergency exit under the deck. Mudroom with walk in closet off of two park spot driveway. Lower level includes big laundry room with new LG washer and efficient large gas dryer and 20 storage cabinets. Finished basement for gym, office, playroom or extra storage. New treadmill and other gym equipment available.Close proximity to cafes, yoga studios and parks. Choose nearby I-66 or the W&OD and Custis bike trails to get to Main State, FSI, the Pentagon, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks or the DC museums in less than 30 mins. Close to Falls Church City's Farmers Market. Pets case by case.