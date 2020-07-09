All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD
6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD

6789 North Little Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

6789 North Little Falls Road, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
yoga
Fully updated 4BR/3BA sun-drenched rambler. Close proximity to East Falls Church Metro, main transportation arteries, the Pentagon, cultural and commercial centers in and around North Arlington, Tysons, DC and Maryland.Fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and European cabinets. Repaved patio for kids' biking or playing hoops. Just redone large deck with night lights--ready to entertain large groups late into the night. Professionally tended lawns and two developed vegetable plots (great for cucumbers, potatoes and tomatoes). Bright, renovated Family room/Bedroom. Three spacious bedrooms (each fits Queen size bed) with walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Full-sized magnetic board on kids' walk-in for art and notes. Gas fireplace in Living Rm and wood fireplace in Family room. One bathroom downstairs and two upstairs, TOTO sinks/toilets and a nice tub. Energy efficient windows, hardwood floors, skylights, recessed lights, new central AC & force-air heating unit, roof insulation. Two house entries and an emergency exit under the deck. Mudroom with walk in closet off of two park spot driveway. Lower level includes big laundry room with new LG washer and efficient large gas dryer and 20 storage cabinets. Finished basement for gym, office, playroom or extra storage. New treadmill and other gym equipment available.Close proximity to cafes, yoga studios and parks. Choose nearby I-66 or the W&OD and Custis bike trails to get to Main State, FSI, the Pentagon, Navy Yard, Marine Barracks or the DC museums in less than 30 mins. Close to Falls Church City's Farmers Market. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have any available units?
6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have?
Some of 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD offer parking?
No, 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6789 LITTLE FALLS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

