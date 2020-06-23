6606 Williamsburg Blvd, Arlington, VA 22213 East Falls Church
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom Rambler Minutes from I-66 and Falls Church. Priced to rent! Come and view this uniquely spacious rambler with ample storage space and large Attic!. Perfect for downsizing! Lower level includes partially finished basement with wet bar and full bathroom. Large backyard! Walking distance to Bishop Oconnell High School and minutes from Yorktown Highschool. No smoking. Pets CxC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have any available units?
6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 WILLIAMSBURG BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.