Arlington, VA
6512 22ND STREET N
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

6512 22ND STREET N

6512 22nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6512 22nd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
E. Falls Church METRO 2 blocks * Spacious 3 Bdrm+ Den 3.5 Bath; End Townhouse w/ 2 Assigned Prkg Spaces * Main Level has Hardwood Floors, Kitchen w/ eat-in space, Large Living Room, Separate Formal Dining Rm, & Pwdr Rm. * Upper level has Mstr Suite w/ Full Bath, 2 additional Bdrms & Hallway Full Bath * Lower level has Private Den and large Rec Rm w/ Wd Brng Frplc. & Wet Bar; Full Bath, Walk out to Brick Walled Patio with a gate to the large community green space/play area* Prop. is Professionally Managed,* Online Appl.* To Qual: Annual Inc = 40 x Mo. Rent, by 1 or 2 Lowest incomes; Good Credit, Good Rental/Morg history, * AVAIL 8/9/19 No Smkg, No PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 22ND STREET N have any available units?
6512 22ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6512 22ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6512 22ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 22ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6512 22ND STREET N offer parking?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 6512 22ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 22ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6512 22ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 22ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 22ND STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6512 22ND STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
