6511 29TH STREET N
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

6511 29TH STREET N

6511 29th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6511 29th Street North, Arlington, VA 22213
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW PRICE! Location! Location! Location! MOVE-IN Ready garage home has every update possible ready for new tenants w/ 5BR & 3BA. Newly painted & updated. Features a Living Rm w/ fireplace. Amazing gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & island off Dining Rm & bright Sunroom on main level. A large Rec Rm, 2 Bedrooms & Bath complete walkout basement. Enjoy private backyard w/ stone patio. Wooden floors, recessed lights, updated bathrooms & neutral colors. Fenced yard with stone patio in spacious backyard. Lawn service could be included for additional fee if tenants wish. Less than 1 mile to East Falls Church METRO. Next to local shops & restaurants. Pet accepted on case by case basis. Short term lease 4+ months available. Also for SALE BrightMLS VAAR155122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

