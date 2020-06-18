6511 29TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW PRICE! Location! Location! Location! MOVE-IN Ready garage home has every update possible ready for new tenants w/ 5BR & 3BA. Newly painted & updated. Features a Living Rm w/ fireplace. Amazing gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances & island off Dining Rm & bright Sunroom on main level. A large Rec Rm, 2 Bedrooms & Bath complete walkout basement. Enjoy private backyard w/ stone patio. Wooden floors, recessed lights, updated bathrooms & neutral colors. Fenced yard with stone patio in spacious backyard. Lawn service could be included for additional fee if tenants wish. Less than 1 mile to East Falls Church METRO. Next to local shops & restaurants. Pet accepted on case by case basis. Short term lease 4+ months available. Also for SALE BrightMLS VAAR155122