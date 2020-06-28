All apartments in Arlington
6510 16TH STREET N
6510 16TH STREET N

6510 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6510 16th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
ceiling fan
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Did you say Location? Fully and beautifully remodeled Cottage style home, 2 minute walk to East Falls Church Metro and I-66 ramp. Over 4,500 sqft finished space offers 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, spacious living, dining, family and rec rooms, plus outdoor spaces with fenced in backyard. Outstanding, one of a kind finishes throughout. Close to Benjamin Banneker Park and dog park. Current lease ends 9/30, property might be available to move in as early as 9/1. Lease includes professional cleaning once every 4 weeks and lawn care. An additional 2 car driveway will be added by end of October. See additional features in Documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 16TH STREET N have any available units?
6510 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 6510 16TH STREET N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6510 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6510 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 6510 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 6510 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 6510 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 16TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6510 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6510 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
Yes, 6510 16TH STREET N has accessible units.
Does 6510 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 16TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
