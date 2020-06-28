6510 16TH STREET N

Amenities
Did you say Location? Fully and beautifully remodeled Cottage style home, 2 minute walk to East Falls Church Metro and I-66 ramp. Over 4,500 sqft finished space offers 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, spacious living, dining, family and rec rooms, plus outdoor spaces with fenced in backyard. Outstanding, one of a kind finishes throughout. Close to Benjamin Banneker Park and dog park. Current lease ends 9/30, property might be available to move in as early as 9/1. Lease includes professional cleaning once every 4 weeks and lawn care. An additional 2 car driveway will be added by end of October. See additional features in Documents.