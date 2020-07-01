627 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA 22203 Ashton Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-4 Bedroom Townhome in heart of all the action. Close to METRO and everything Ballston, Virginia Square, Clarendon has to offer. Fenced Backyard. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Fresh paint and new carpet in basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET have any available units?
627 N OAKLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 627 N OAKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
627 N OAKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 N OAKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 N OAKLAND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 627 N OAKLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 N OAKLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 627 N OAKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 627 N OAKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 N OAKLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 N OAKLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 N OAKLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)