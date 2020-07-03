All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6207 19TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
6207 19TH STREET N
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

6207 19TH STREET N

6207 19th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6207 19th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOUR BLOCKS TO METRO. Three-level Colonial with 4 large bedrooms and almost 2,500 square feet of space. Lots of updates while retaining its Colonial charm. Covered, screened porch and fully fenced yard complete a perfect outdoor space. Finished basement and roomy attic provide lots of extra storage and comfortable quarters for guests. Spacious Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and generous master bath. Ample parking with 1 car garage and 2 driveway spaces in desirable Highland Park neighborhood. Just 4 blocks to the East Falls Church Metro and Interstate 66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 19TH STREET N have any available units?
6207 19TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 19TH STREET N have?
Some of 6207 19TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 19TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6207 19TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 19TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6207 19TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6207 19TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 6207 19TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 6207 19TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 19TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 19TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6207 19TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6207 19TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6207 19TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 19TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 19TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Parc View Arlington
815 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University