6207 19TH STREET N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FOUR BLOCKS TO METRO. Three-level Colonial with 4 large bedrooms and almost 2,500 square feet of space. Lots of updates while retaining its Colonial charm. Covered, screened porch and fully fenced yard complete a perfect outdoor space. Finished basement and roomy attic provide lots of extra storage and comfortable quarters for guests. Spacious Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and generous master bath. Ample parking with 1 car garage and 2 driveway spaces in desirable Highland Park neighborhood. Just 4 blocks to the East Falls Church Metro and Interstate 66.