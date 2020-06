Amenities

Welcome to Arlington, home of the Pentagon and a plethora of US historical sites to explore. This small but mighty community sits across the street from Ballston Quarter; offering lots of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Onsite amenities include aresident lounge with bar, game room with billiards and air hockey, package lockers with 24-hour access, a fully-equipped fitness room, a cyber lounge, and bike storage and repair stations.