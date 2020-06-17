All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:22 PM

5921 3RD STREET S

5921 3rd Street South · (703) 300-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5921 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2558 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington. This home boasts of updated kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors, large deck, great yard, 2 Car Garage, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, great front porch perfect for a few rocking chairs, fireplace, beautiful MBR with large MBA with tub and separate shower, ceiling fans, and so much more! A must see! Near Carlin Springs Elementary School, St Johns Church and School, shopping, major routes, stores, and restaurants. 15 minutes into DC..Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 3RD STREET S have any available units?
5921 3RD STREET S has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 3RD STREET S have?
Some of 5921 3RD STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 3RD STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
5921 3RD STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 3RD STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 3RD STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 5921 3RD STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 5921 3RD STREET S does offer parking.
Does 5921 3RD STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5921 3RD STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 3RD STREET S have a pool?
No, 5921 3RD STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 5921 3RD STREET S have accessible units?
No, 5921 3RD STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 3RD STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 3RD STREET S has units with dishwashers.
