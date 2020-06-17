5921 3RD STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington. This home boasts of updated kitchen and baths, beautiful hardwood floors, large deck, great yard, 2 Car Garage, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, great front porch perfect for a few rocking chairs, fireplace, beautiful MBR with large MBA with tub and separate shower, ceiling fans, and so much more! A must see! Near Carlin Springs Elementary School, St Johns Church and School, shopping, major routes, stores, and restaurants. 15 minutes into DC..Pets considered on a case by case basis.