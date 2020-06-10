All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:43 PM

5906 1ST STREET N

5906 1st Street North · (703) 564-4202
Location

5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA 22203
Boulevard Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Handsome Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room * Fenced Back Yard * Healthy Looking Yard * All Systems and Appliances in Good Working Order * Property Management Advisors, LLC * July 1 Occupancy * 12-36 Mo Lease * Pets Case By Case * Take all cautions showing * Just a Few Stop Lights to DC, Ft Myers, Pentagon, Clarendon, Ballston, Metro Stops, Seven Corners, and Cool Eateries! *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 1ST STREET N have any available units?
5906 1ST STREET N has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 1ST STREET N have?
Some of 5906 1ST STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 1ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5906 1ST STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 1ST STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 1ST STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 5906 1ST STREET N offer parking?
No, 5906 1ST STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5906 1ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5906 1ST STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 1ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 5906 1ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5906 1ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5906 1ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 1ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 1ST STREET N has units with dishwashers.
