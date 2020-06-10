5906 1ST STREET N

Amenities
Handsome Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room * Fenced Back Yard * Healthy Looking Yard * All Systems and Appliances in Good Working Order * Property Management Advisors, LLC * July 1 Occupancy * 12-36 Mo Lease * Pets Case By Case * Take all cautions showing * Just a Few Stop Lights to DC, Ft Myers, Pentagon, Clarendon, Ballston, Metro Stops, Seven Corners, and Cool Eateries! *