Arlington, VA
5618 7TH STREET N
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:11 PM

5618 7TH STREET N

5618 7th Street North · (703) 224-6088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5618 7th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
NO SMOKERS & NO PETS - THIS HOME IS LARGER THAN IT LOOKS! Beautiful brick rambler in the highly sought-after Bonair neighborhood. This lovely home offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level all with gleaming hardwood wood floors. The charming kitchen has lots of cabinets and a pantry that opens to a beautiful, flat backyard. On the lower level, you will find two large rooms, a full bathroom, a recreation room and a great laundry room with a washer & dryer, and laundry sink. The two large rooms can be used as a family room, office, den or as a bedroom, each room offers a wall of closets, along with windows that provide lots of sunlight. The recreation room opens to the beautiful backyard and patio! The windows in this home have been recently replaced making it energy efficient! This home sits within minutes to the W&OD trails, Bluemont Park, Ballston Metro, and lots of shopping and restaurants. For easy commuting, there is a direct bus just minutes from the house that will take you to the Ballston Metro. Look no further, this home has been updated is ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 7TH STREET N have any available units?
5618 7TH STREET N has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 7TH STREET N have?
Some of 5618 7TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 7TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5618 7TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 7TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5618 7TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5618 7TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 5618 7TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 5618 7TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5618 7TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 7TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 5618 7TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5618 7TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5618 7TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 7TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 7TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
