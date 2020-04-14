5618 7TH STREET N

Amenities

NO SMOKERS & NO PETS - THIS HOME IS LARGER THAN IT LOOKS! Beautiful brick rambler in the highly sought-after Bonair neighborhood. This lovely home offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level all with gleaming hardwood wood floors. The charming kitchen has lots of cabinets and a pantry that opens to a beautiful, flat backyard. On the lower level, you will find two large rooms, a full bathroom, a recreation room and a great laundry room with a washer & dryer, and laundry sink. The two large rooms can be used as a family room, office, den or as a bedroom, each room offers a wall of closets, along with windows that provide lots of sunlight. The recreation room opens to the beautiful backyard and patio! The windows in this home have been recently replaced making it energy efficient! This home sits within minutes to the W&OD trails, Bluemont Park, Ballston Metro, and lots of shopping and restaurants. For easy commuting, there is a direct bus just minutes from the house that will take you to the Ballston Metro. Look no further, this home has been updated is ready to move in!