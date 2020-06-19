All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5617 N. 6th Street

5617 6th St N · No Longer Available
Location

5617 6th St N, Arlington, VA 22205
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Arlington 5 BEDROOM - Property Id: 265345

Great location! Balston Arlington METRO and Balston Mall.Close to DC , I-66 and TYSONS.This luxury 5 Bedroom 4 and a half bathrooms home is perfect for a family or group.There are hardwood floors on the main level and neutral beige W/W carpeting throughout.Kitchen features stainless steel appliances,microwave,gascooking/heat,dishwasher, garbage disposal,refrigerator w/icemaker.12'X12'Deck off of the kitchen.Small yard.Formal dining room,lovely living room.The MBR w/vaulted ceiling,full private bath,also a glass sliding door leading out to an 18 foot private balcony.Huge 4th level Loft Bedroom with full bath and lots of ample natural lighting with 4 large windows.There are 2 additional bedrooms on the 3rd level. Another full bath located on this level.The 5th bedroom is located in the carpeted finished basement also with a FULL private bath.Walk to Metro.
PENTAGON, REAGAN WASHINGTON AIRPORT.Bike trail.There is an application fee per person.Must be gainfully employed with good credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265345
Property Id 265345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 N. 6th Street have any available units?
5617 N. 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5617 N. 6th Street have?
Some of 5617 N. 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5617 N. 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5617 N. 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 N. 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5617 N. 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5617 N. 6th Street offer parking?
No, 5617 N. 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5617 N. 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5617 N. 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 N. 6th Street have a pool?
No, 5617 N. 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5617 N. 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 5617 N. 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 N. 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5617 N. 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
