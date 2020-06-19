5617 N. 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Arlington 5 BEDROOM



Great location! Balston Arlington METRO and Balston Mall.Close to DC , I-66 and TYSONS.This luxury 5 Bedroom 4 and a half bathrooms home is perfect for a family or group.There are hardwood floors on the main level and neutral beige W/W carpeting throughout.Kitchen features stainless steel appliances,microwave,gascooking/heat,dishwasher, garbage disposal,refrigerator w/icemaker.12'X12'Deck off of the kitchen.Small yard.Formal dining room,lovely living room.The MBR w/vaulted ceiling,full private bath,also a glass sliding door leading out to an 18 foot private balcony.Huge 4th level Loft Bedroom with full bath and lots of ample natural lighting with 4 large windows.There are 2 additional bedrooms on the 3rd level. Another full bath located on this level.The 5th bedroom is located in the carpeted finished basement also with a FULL private bath.Walk to Metro.

PENTAGON, REAGAN WASHINGTON AIRPORT.Bike trail.There is an application fee per person.Must be gainfully employed with good credit.

No Pets Allowed



