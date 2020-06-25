All apartments in Arlington
5616 23rd St N
5616 23rd St N

5616 23rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5616 23rd Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2+BRs with LARGE living room, study and eat-in kitchen -2 blocks from bus, 1 mile from Metro (be in DC in 20 min!) -Pets Welcome
-Lots of closet space and natural light. -New paint, New Appliances
-Large lawn, porch
-Driveway parking and ample street parking. -Extremely safe neighborhood
-2yr lease neg
ALL UTILITIES (including high speed internet) = $150 per month
Property Highlights:
- 2 Bedrooms, One Bath
- 2 Living spaces
- Off Street Parking
- W/D in unit
- Hardwoods throughout living space
-Non Smoking Home
Available now!

(RLNE5104585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 23rd St N have any available units?
5616 23rd St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 23rd St N have?
Some of 5616 23rd St N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 23rd St N currently offering any rent specials?
5616 23rd St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 23rd St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 23rd St N is pet friendly.
Does 5616 23rd St N offer parking?
Yes, 5616 23rd St N offers parking.
Does 5616 23rd St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 23rd St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 23rd St N have a pool?
No, 5616 23rd St N does not have a pool.
Does 5616 23rd St N have accessible units?
No, 5616 23rd St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 23rd St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 23rd St N does not have units with dishwashers.
