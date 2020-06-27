All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

5301 North Carlin Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5301 North Carlin Springs Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available now!**Charming all brick Cape Cod in Bon Air** Hardwood floors**Fresh paint throughout**Large living room with gas fireplace**Kitchen with gas cooking**Sun room off kitchen with built-ins**Separate dining room**Two bedrooms on main level**Master Bedroom and sitting room on upper level**Lower level has large family room with wet bar, full bath, and large utility/storage room**Big back yard with huge stamped concrete patio**Off street parking**Convenient to Ballston Metro, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants**No Pets**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have any available units?
5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have?
Some of 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers parking.
Does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have a pool?
No, 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
2201 Pershing
2209 N Pershing Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University