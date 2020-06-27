5301 N CARLIN SPRINGS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Available now!**Charming all brick Cape Cod in Bon Air** Hardwood floors**Fresh paint throughout**Large living room with gas fireplace**Kitchen with gas cooking**Sun room off kitchen with built-ins**Separate dining room**Two bedrooms on main level**Master Bedroom and sitting room on upper level**Lower level has large family room with wet bar, full bath, and large utility/storage room**Big back yard with huge stamped concrete patio**Off street parking**Convenient to Ballston Metro, grocery stores, shopping, restaurants**No Pets**