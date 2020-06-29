525 12th Road South

Amenities

Whether you prefer hosting guests, relaxing in the tranquility of a luxury home, or both, this one bedroom/one bath stunner set in an amenity-filled building caters to whichever mood youre in. Play, relax, or work from home with perks including a business center, 75-foot swimming pool, rooftop sky lounge with D.C. views, gaming room, and state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



Your spacious 779 sf home boasts high-end finishes and a masterfully designed layout creating optimal flow and natural light to fill the unit. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.