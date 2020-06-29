All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 525 12th Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
525 12th Road South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

525 12th Road South

525 12th Road S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

525 12th Road S, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Whether you prefer hosting guests, relaxing in the tranquility of a luxury home, or both, this one bedroom/one bath stunner set in an amenity-filled building caters to whichever mood youre in. Play, relax, or work from home with perks including a business center, 75-foot swimming pool, rooftop sky lounge with D.C. views, gaming room, and state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

Your spacious 779 sf home boasts high-end finishes and a masterfully designed layout creating optimal flow and natural light to fill the unit. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 12th Road South have any available units?
525 12th Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 12th Road South have?
Some of 525 12th Road South's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 12th Road South currently offering any rent specials?
525 12th Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 12th Road South pet-friendly?
No, 525 12th Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 525 12th Road South offer parking?
No, 525 12th Road South does not offer parking.
Does 525 12th Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 12th Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 12th Road South have a pool?
Yes, 525 12th Road South has a pool.
Does 525 12th Road South have accessible units?
No, 525 12th Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 525 12th Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 12th Road South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave
Arlington, VA 22206
Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St
Arlington, VA 22209
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University