5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to rent a large 2-level rambler with over 3300sf finished living space in excellent condition in North Arlington. Walking distance to top rated schools and close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level, brand new flooring on walk-out lower level. Large room sizes on both levels with multiple living spaces. The main level features a covered foyer entry and hallway leading to large living room with fireplace and built-ins, formal dining room and eat-in Kitchen offering double wall ovens, brand new cooktop and refrigerator. The Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet and ensuite Master Bathroom, plus two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom are also on the main level. The fully finished lower level features two bedrooms - one oversized - plus full bathroom and very large recreation room featuring wet bar and fireplace. Additional rooms on the lower level include a den/storage room, utility room and large workshop space. The oversized 2-car garage allows easy interior access to the main level plus provides additional storage. The rear fenced yard offers a concrete patio and privacy overlooking a large grass and wooded area maintained by the county. An onsite 'professional grade' greenhouse is available for use with written addendum to Lease. Easy access to metro, main commuter routes and downtown Washington DC. The owner/landlord maintains lawn mowing and semi-annual HVAC inspection. Applicants must qualify based on maximum of two incomes. Available as soon as July 10th.