Arlington, VA
5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:30 PM

5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD

5151 Williamsburg Boulevard · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5151 Williamsburg Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22207
Rock Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to rent a large 2-level rambler with over 3300sf finished living space in excellent condition in North Arlington. Walking distance to top rated schools and close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level, brand new flooring on walk-out lower level. Large room sizes on both levels with multiple living spaces. The main level features a covered foyer entry and hallway leading to large living room with fireplace and built-ins, formal dining room and eat-in Kitchen offering double wall ovens, brand new cooktop and refrigerator. The Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet and ensuite Master Bathroom, plus two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom are also on the main level. The fully finished lower level features two bedrooms - one oversized - plus full bathroom and very large recreation room featuring wet bar and fireplace. Additional rooms on the lower level include a den/storage room, utility room and large workshop space. The oversized 2-car garage allows easy interior access to the main level plus provides additional storage. The rear fenced yard offers a concrete patio and privacy overlooking a large grass and wooded area maintained by the county. An onsite 'professional grade' greenhouse is available for use with written addendum to Lease. Easy access to metro, main commuter routes and downtown Washington DC. The owner/landlord maintains lawn mowing and semi-annual HVAC inspection. Applicants must qualify based on maximum of two incomes. Available as soon as July 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD have any available units?
5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD have?
Some of 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD offers parking.
Does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD have a pool?
No, 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5151 WILLIAMSBURG BLVD has units with dishwashers.
