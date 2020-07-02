5013 25TH STREET NORTH

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

5013 N 25th Street Arlington VA 22207

AGENTS WELCOME! 3 bedroom 1 bath classic Arlington Home.

This home features hardwood floors, partially finished basement, oversized upstairs bedroom, newer kitchen and appliances, nice park like yard, screened in porch, and so much more.

The location is best of all. Located in North Arlington and access to several large shopping areas, public transportation, restaurants, and the highly sort after night life, will rent this home. Minutes into Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, and close to most major routes. For the outdoor enthusiast, close to fitness trails, several large parks, and the Potomac River.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

EOH