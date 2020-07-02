All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5013 25TH STREET NORTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5013 25TH STREET NORTH
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:39 PM

5013 25TH STREET NORTH

5013 25th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5013 25th St N, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
5013 N 25th Street Arlington VA 22207
.
AGENTS WELCOME! 3 bedroom 1 bath classic Arlington Home.
.
This home features hardwood floors, partially finished basement, oversized upstairs bedroom, newer kitchen and appliances, nice park like yard, screened in porch, and so much more.
.
The location is best of all. Located in North Arlington and access to several large shopping areas, public transportation, restaurants, and the highly sort after night life, will rent this home. Minutes into Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, and close to most major routes. For the outdoor enthusiast, close to fitness trails, several large parks, and the Potomac River.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. See our reviews on Yelp, and Google. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH have any available units?
5013 25TH STREET NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH have?
Some of 5013 25TH STREET NORTH's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 25TH STREET NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
5013 25TH STREET NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 25TH STREET NORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 25TH STREET NORTH is pet friendly.
Does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH offer parking?
No, 5013 25TH STREET NORTH does not offer parking.
Does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 25TH STREET NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH have a pool?
No, 5013 25TH STREET NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH have accessible units?
No, 5013 25TH STREET NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 25TH STREET NORTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 25TH STREET NORTH has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Shelton
3215 24th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University