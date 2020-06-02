All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4910 14TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4910 14TH STREET N
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

4910 14TH STREET N

4910 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4910 14th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Waycroft - Woodlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful cape on quiet street with great location - short walk to Ballston metro, grocery stores, bike path, and more! Large master bedroom and second bedroom, both with walk-in closets, and full bath on the upper level. Additional bedroom/den on the main level. Updated kitchen with new countertops, dishwasher, lower cabinets, sink, and lighting. Fireplace and exposed beams in living room giving it a comfortable feel. Fresh paint and updated lighting throughout. Beautiful private yard with shed. Laundry and storage in basement. Driveway parking. Garage is not available to tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 14TH STREET N have any available units?
4910 14TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 14TH STREET N have?
Some of 4910 14TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 14TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4910 14TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 14TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4910 14TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4910 14TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4910 14TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4910 14TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4910 14TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 14TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4910 14TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4910 14TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4910 14TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 14TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4910 14TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Virginia Square Plaza
801 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University