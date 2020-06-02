4910 14TH STREET N

Amenities

Wonderful cape on quiet street with great location - short walk to Ballston metro, grocery stores, bike path, and more! Large master bedroom and second bedroom, both with walk-in closets, and full bath on the upper level. Additional bedroom/den on the main level. Updated kitchen with new countertops, dishwasher, lower cabinets, sink, and lighting. Fireplace and exposed beams in living room giving it a comfortable feel. Fresh paint and updated lighting throughout. Beautiful private yard with shed. Laundry and storage in basement. Driveway parking. Garage is not available to tenant.