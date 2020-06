Amenities

Lovely Clarendon II remodeled townhouse in historic Fairlington. Three levels, 2BR/2BA with fully finished basement, private fenced courtyard, and deck off of kitchen. Kitchen renovated and opened up. Pull down attic with tons of storage. Metro express bus stop to Pentagon just a few yards away!Available Feb 10 2020. Dogs case by case. No cats. No smokers.