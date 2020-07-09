4848 7th Street South - 1

Amenities
Charming recently renovated mid century modern 3BD/3BA home. Bright, cheery interior, hardwood throughout, stainless steel appliances, fenced yard with patio/deck, close proximity to Express Bus lines heading downtown + metro, Foreign Service Institute, Army National Guard Readiness Center, Harris Teeter. Next to W&OD trail, multiple parks. Pets case by case.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Amaan Sachdev 571 326 6645
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082