Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

WELCOME HOME TO THIS QUAINT AND COZY SECLUDED BRICK END-UNIT IN POPULAR & HISTORIC FAIRLINGTON VILLAGE. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS IN LIVING & DINING ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN UPPER-LEVEL BEDROOMS TOO. FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH REC ROOM AND FULL BATH. PLUS THERE IS A BACKDOOR ACCESS FROM THE LOWER LEVEL TO OUTSIDE! PRIVATE FENCED FRONT PATIO. COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, COMMUNITY CENTER, AND MORE! CLOSE TO THE SHOPS OF SHIRLINGTON & PENTAGON CITY MALL. RIGHT OFF I-395 FOR THOSE COMMUTING TO DC AND THE PENTAGON. THIS PLACE IS "SQUEAKY" CLEAN AND READY FOR SOMEONE TO ENJOY IT. THIS WILL NOT LAST. WHY BUY WHEN YOU CAN RENT!