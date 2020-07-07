4818 N 22nd Road.

Amenities

Cute and cozy Cape Cod in the heart of Arlington with loads of historical charm! Beautiful wood floors and a fireplace perfect for cozying up on those chilly evenings. Kitchen has gas range and lots of storage. Partially finished basement has bonus space for second living area, game or craft room or home school classroom. Large deck and backyard is great for play time or entertaining. Spacious bedrooms have ceiling fans and abundant closet space. Pets ok w/owner approval. Minutes to dining, shopping. Close to Hwy 66, Washington Memorial Pkwy.