Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Enjoy life in one of Northern Virginia's most delightful communities. Close to everything (4 grocery stores within 1 mile), metro bus to Yellow and Blue Lines or to the Mark Center. Fairlington offers pools, tennis courts, green space, and is pet friendly. This one bedroom is well cared for and immediately available.