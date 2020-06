Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available now!** Very nice end unit TH style condo in Fairlington Villages**Located at end of road and sits back so lots of privacy & woods**Hardwood floors**Updated kit with granite, s/s appliances**DR walks out to small balcony**Updated BA's**Walk out LL**Full bath on upper and LL**Condo amenities incl pools & tennis**Permit parking for two vehicles**Owner will consider a pet case by case**Close to I-395, Shirlington, Pentagon**