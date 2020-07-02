Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
4724 7TH ROAD N
4724 7TH ROAD N
4724 7th Road North
No Longer Available
Location
4724 7th Road North, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Near Ballston Metro. Great Cape Cod with large bedrooms, 3 full baths, rec rm in basement, screened porch off kitchen, hardwood floors on main level, nice well kept yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N have any available units?
4724 7TH ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4724 7TH ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
4724 7TH ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 7TH ROAD N pet-friendly?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N offer parking?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N have a pool?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4724 7TH ROAD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4724 7TH ROAD N does not have units with air conditioning.
