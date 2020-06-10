All apartments in Arlington
4692 36TH ST S #B
4692 36TH ST S #B

4692 36th Street South · (866) 677-6937
Location

4692 36th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous two bed two bath townhouse in the highly sough after and Historic Fairlington. This popular model with patio has hardwoods on main level, a renovated kitchen and bath, newer carpet in lower level & upstairs. Walking distance to Shirlington, grocery store in Bradlee shopping center. Income to qualify is $98,000 Credit check is $55 . FIRST MONTH'S RENT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS MUST ACCOMPANY ON-LINE APPLICATION. SECURITY DEPOSIT IN CERTIFIED FUNDS AT LEASE SIGNING ALONG WITH FIRST MONTHS RENT. THIS PROPERTY COULD BE AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FOR THE MONTH OF MAY. PLEASE SCHEDULE ON LINE FOR AN APPOINMENT. TENENAT MUST BE NOTIFIED FIRST . PARKING SPACE IS #205 AND IS RESERVED. EASY ACCESS TO 395 AND KING STREET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4692 36TH ST S #B have any available units?
4692 36TH ST S #B has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4692 36TH ST S #B have?
Some of 4692 36TH ST S #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4692 36TH ST S #B currently offering any rent specials?
4692 36TH ST S #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4692 36TH ST S #B pet-friendly?
No, 4692 36TH ST S #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4692 36TH ST S #B offer parking?
Yes, 4692 36TH ST S #B does offer parking.
Does 4692 36TH ST S #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4692 36TH ST S #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4692 36TH ST S #B have a pool?
No, 4692 36TH ST S #B does not have a pool.
Does 4692 36TH ST S #B have accessible units?
No, 4692 36TH ST S #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4692 36TH ST S #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4692 36TH ST S #B has units with dishwashers.
